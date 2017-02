President Obama shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a press conference after a bilateral meeting during the 2016 Ise-Shima G7 Summit in Shima, Japan May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The gutted Hiroshima Prefectural Industrial Promotion Hall (R), currently known as the Atomic Bomb Dome or A-Bomb Dome, is seen after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, on August 6, 1945, in this handout photo taken by U.S. Army in November, 1945, and distributed by Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum/Handout via Reuters

Japanese riot police guard near the Atomic Bomb Dome at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan May 26, 2016 a day before U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrive in the city. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japanese riot police guard in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan May 26, 2016 a day before U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrive in the city. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japanese riot police guard in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan May 26, 2016 a day before U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrive in the city. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A Japanese protester holds a placard to protest against U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan May 26, 2016 a day before the leaders arrive in the city. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japanese protesters hold placards to protest against U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan May 26, 2016 a day before the leaders arrive in the city. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japanese protesters holding placards to protest against U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visiting Hiroshima, march in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan May 26, 2016 a day before the leaders arrive in the city. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A Japanese demonstrator protests against U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visiting Hiroshima, in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan May 26, 2016 a day before the leaders arrive in the city. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japanese demonstrators protest against U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visiting Hiroshima, in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan May 26, 2016 a day before the leaders arrive in the city. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

ISE-SHIMA, Japan At least three atomic bomb survivors will attend an event in Hiroshima on Friday when President Barack Obama becomes the first incumbent U.S. leader to visit the site of the world's first atomic bombing, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.

Obama has said he will not apologize or address the debate on whether the Aug. 6, 1945, dropping of the bombs on Hiroshima and on Nagasaki three days later was justified, but will honor all those who lost their lives in World War Two.

He will be accompanied by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the visit.

(Writing by Linda Sieg; Editing by Nick Macfie)