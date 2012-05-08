Oil gains as bullish bets on rising prices hit record high
LONDON Oil prices rose on Monday as investors showed record confidence in prices rising further, though gains were capped by the prospect of faster growth in U.S. oil production.
TOKYO Japan's Trade Minister Yukio Edano said on Tuesday he would ask for Saudi Arabia's continued support to help Japan secure a stable oil supply when he meets with Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi later in the day.
"In general, Saudi Arabia has provided the greatest cooperation over many years in regards to a stable crude oil supply. I want to thank him for that and ask for continued cooperation," Edano told a news conference.
Japan has cut its crude imports from Iran amid tighter Western sanctions aimed at limiting Tehran's nuclear programme.
Edano also said that Japan is in touch with the European Union on insurance coverage for Iranian oil shipments. The EU's restrictions on Iran are due to take effect in July.
The Trade Minister, who holds the energy portfolio, also said that power supply outlook for this summer in Japan's western region of Kansai looks tough but repeated that he hoped to avoid issuing a mandatory power restriction order.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
LONDON Oil prices rose on Monday as investors showed record confidence in prices rising further, though gains were capped by the prospect of faster growth in U.S. oil production.
WASHINGTON Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes dropped in January on a shortage of inventory in the Midwest and West regions, the National Association of Realtors said on Monday.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is running a new price-comparison test in at least 1,200 U.S. stores and squeezing packaged goods suppliers in a bid to close a pricing gap with German-based discount grocery chain Aldi and other U.S. rivals like Kroger Co , according to four sources familiar with the moves.