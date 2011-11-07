TOKYO Brazil's state-run Petrobras would sell southern Japan refiner, Nansei Seikyu KK, if it receives a good offer, Petrobras CEO Jose Sergio Gabrielli said on Monday.

Asked during a visit to Tokyo whether he would be willing to sell the entire stake, Gabrielli said: "If you have a good offer, yes."

He added that Petrobras has not made any such decision yet.

Petrobras bought 87.5 percent of Nansei Sekiyu in 2008 for around 5.5 billion yen ($71 million) from Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) group Japan refiner TonenGeneral Sekiyu (5012.T), and then purchased the rest from Sumitomo Corp (8053.T) in October 2010.

Nansei Sekiyu is the only refiner on Japan's southernmost islands of Okinawa.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)