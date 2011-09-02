Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda picked a relatively inexperienced party official, Jun Azumi, as his new finance minister.

Following are key facts about Azumi:

- As the ruling Democratic Party of Japan's (DPJ) parliamentary affairs chief he struggled to win cooperation from the opposition, which controls the upper house in a divided parliament while the Democrats control the more powerful lower house.

- Azumi led the DPJ campaign in the upper house election in 2010 that the Democrats lost badly.

- He told domestic media in August that the only way for the DPJ to stay in power was to retain a dialogue with the two main opposition parties, the Liberal Democratic Party and the New Komeito Party.

- He has held a parliamentary seat for five terms; his political career includes a stint as senior vice minister of defense.

- The 49 year old graduated from the School of Social Sciences at Waseda University, considered one of the top private universities in Japan.

- After graduating from Waseda he joined public broadcaster NHK as an announcer.

- He is from Ishinomaki, in Miyagi prefecture in northeast Japan, one of the cities hit hardest by the catastrophic earthquake and tsunami in March, which destroyed his family home.

- He is a fan of the Hanshin Tigers, a baseball team from the Osaka area in western Japan known to draw fanatical devotion from its supporters.

