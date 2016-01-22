TOKYO Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari, a close ally of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and now under fire over a media report of a funding scandal, said on Friday that he had done nothing illegal.

Amari, a core member of Abe's economic policy team who played a central role in negotiating the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade agreement, also said it would take about a week before he gave a fuller explanation.

The minister reiterated that he would investigate accusations reported by magazine Shukan Bunshun that he and his aides had accepted money from a construction company in exchange for helping that firm receive government compensation for disputes over land ownership and waste removal at a public works site.

Amari told a packed news conference after a regular cabinet meeting that Abe had told him to fulfil his duty as minister and his responsibility to explain the situation.

"First of all, what I want to say clearly is that I have engaged in no conduct that would infringe on the law," Amari said. "I believe that, at least regarding my own conduct, I will be able to confirm my memories and talk about it within a week."

A political funding scandal with criminal implications has potential to create complications for Abe's economic agenda at a time of global financial market turmoil, and could destabilize the cabinet ahead of a national election later this year.

"It is true that the president of the company in question visited my office, but my memory is a little vague about what actually happened," Amari said on Thursday when asked in parliament whether he accepted cash.

On Friday, wrangling by ruling and opposition parties over a demand by the latter that Amari give his explanation before delivering a policy speech delayed the start of a session of parliament's lower house for an hour.

Lawmakers from five opposition parties walked out before Amari delivered his speech.

"I am terribly sorry that the magazine report is causing disturbance. I will have necessary investigation conducted thoroughly, confirm what happened and fulfil my duty to give an explanation at an appropriate time so that the public won't have any doubt," Amari said at the start of his speech.

He then bowed deeply.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the government's top spokesman, told a separate news conference that Amari would depart as scheduled early on Saturday for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Suga declined to comment on reports that opposition parties would boycott Amari's economic policy speech to parliament later in the day.

(Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Writing by Linda Sieg; Editing by Ryan Woo)