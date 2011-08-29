Japan's Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda stands up as he is chosen as the party's new leader while the party lawmakers clap their hands during Japan's ruling Democratic Party of Japan leadership vote in Tokyo August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda, 54, will become Japan's sixth prime minister in five years after winning a ruling Democratic Party leadership race on Monday.

Following are key facts about Noda and his policies:

-- Viewed as a fiscal hawk, Noda as finance minister since June 2010 has backed the government's proposal to double the 5 percent sales tax by the middle of the decade to fund bulging social security costs and curb massive public debt. He has also said Japan will need to raise taxes temporarily to help pay for rebuilding from the devastating March 11 tsunami. But he has grown more cautious about the timing of any rises, saying economic growth and fiscal reform are both vital.

-- He has promised firm steps including intervention against excessive and rapid currency moves and wants to work closely with the Bank of Japan.

-- Noda wants to regain public trust in atomic power and ensure a stable power supply by restarting off-line nuclear plants after confirming their safety, but has acknowledged that building new plants is probably not possible given the public's worries after the Fukushima crisis.

-- Noda recently reiterated his view that Japanese wartime leaders convicted of war crimes by an Allied tribunal after Japan's defeat in World War Two were not "war criminals" under domestic law. He has also said China's rapid military buildup and expanding naval activities pose a serious regional risk, and stressed the importance of the U.S.-Japan security alliance.

-- Noda graduated from the Matsushita Institute for Government and Business, created by Panasonic founder Konosuke Matsushita to groom future political and business leaders. He started his political career as a local assembly member in Chiba, near Tokyo, running from the now-defunct Japan New Party.

-- A judo practitioner and fan of pro-wrestling, Noda has joked that he is no good at underhanded tricks. He also has a penchant for making puns that sometimes fall flat.

(Reporting by Linda Sieg; Editing by Chris Gallagher)