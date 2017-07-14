FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japanese government to take slide in support sincerely - spokesman
#World News
July 14, 2017 / 7:52 AM / a day ago

Japanese government to take slide in support sincerely - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government intends to take a recent decline in voter support seriously and to remain focused on economic recovery, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.

Support for Abe, battered by losses in a Tokyo assembly election and a smouldering scandal, has fallen below 30 percent, the lowest since he returned to power in 2012, according to an opinion poll conducted by Jiji news agency.

"As the prime minister has said, we would like to take the slide in support rates sincerely as the voice of the people," Suga told a regular news conference.

"While aiming for economic recovery as our top priority, we want to strive to solve various problems in and outside Japan one by one in a steady manner."

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Robert Birsel

