TOKYO Japanese Trade Minister Yoshio Hachiro resigned on Saturday after barely a week in office, Jiji news agency said, after reports of a gaffe over radiation at the tsunami-hit Fukushima nuclear plant sparked calls for him to step down.

Japanese media had reported that Hachiro attempted to rub up against a reporter and said, "I'll give you radiation," after visiting the Fukushima plant on Thursday.

