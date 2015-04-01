State-owned Japan Post Holdings Co IPO-JAPP.T is actively seeking more acquisition opportunities after it agreed an A$6.5 billion ($5 billion) takeover of Australian freight and logistics firm Toll Holdings Ltd TOL.AX, a top official said.

The mail service conglomerate and its banking and insurance units plan to list separately on the Tokyo Stock Exchange this year, in what is likely to be the biggest IPO of Japanese state enterprises in two decades.

Before the February announcement of the Toll deal, the company had long been criticized for lack of a growth story to draw investors, as it is focused on domestic operations, which are suffering a steady decline in mail volume.

"For our globalization goal, we need to make more investment in logistics business," President Taizo Nishimuro told a news conference. "We will actively carry out (acquisitions)."

Acquisition targets include financial businesses, he added.

In a three-year business plan unveiled on Wednesday, Japan Post said it aimed for net profit of 450 billion yen ($3.7 billion) for the year ending in March 2018, up from 420 billion yen expected for the year just ended.

It said the figure did not reflect the Toll acquisition, since the deal has not been complete.

The company also said it aimed to raise its dividend payout ratio to 50 percent or more. That compares with 28 percent for the year ended March 2014.

In its business plan, the company said its banking unit would change its massive investment portfolio to earn better returns in the face of ultra-low interest rates.

Japan Post Bank has been in the spotlight after Nishimuro said in February it would review its $1.7-trillion asset portfolio "from scratch", signaling a major shift in investment strategy at one of the world's biggest institutional investors.

The bank now invests half of the assets in Japanese government bonds (JGBs) and market participants expect that even a small percentage change in its asset allocation could give a big boost to stock and other markets.

In the business plan, the bank said it would increase its "satellite portfolio," of corporate bonds, stock and foreign securities, to 60 trillion yen for the year ending in March 2018, up from 46 trillion now.

"For an asset of this size, its asset management has been significantly different from the global standard," Nishimuro said.

($1=1.3113 Australian dollars)

($1=120.2600 yen)

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)