British American Tobacco says trading well, in line with expectations
LONDON British American Tobacco said on Wednesday it continued to perform "very well" and was trading in line with its expectations.
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings Co (6178.T) is considering writing down as much as 400 billion yen ($3.7 billion) in the year ended March 31 on goodwill from its acquisition of an Australian logistics unit Toll Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.
Japan Post's group net profit for the year just ended is estimated at 320 billion yen, and logging a loss of up to 400 billion yen could lead to its first net loss since Japan began privatising the postal system, the daily said.
Japan Post, a conglomerate that spans postal delivery, banking and insurance, made an unprecedented three-way initial public offering in November 2015.
The company said on Thursday it is considering whether it needs to book an impairment loss related to Toll Holdings, which it acquired in 2015 for 620 billion yen.
The Nikkei Business magazine reported earlier this week that Japan Post was considering posting a massive impairment loss because the acquisition had not created synergies and Toll's earnings had been hurt by an economic slowdown.
($1 = 109.0700 yen)
STOCKHOLM Shares in Swedish industrial technology and software firm Hexagon AB soared to a record high on Wednesday after a newspaper report said it had held talks on a possible sale to a U.S. or European rival which could value the company at about $20 billion.
NEW YORK The chief executive of WeWork Cos Inc said on Wednesday the co-working space startup he co-founded is now generating $1 billion a year in revenue at current rates and will launch an initial public offering, but did not say where or when.