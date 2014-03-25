China vows zero tolerance for faked data
BEIJING China's top statistician said on Sunday anyone caught falsifying economic data would face zero tolerance and be punished under the law.
TOKYO The head of Japan's $1.26 trillion public pension fund, the world's largest, said a review of asset allocations into stocks is not aimed at supporting domestic share prices, the Asahi newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Takahiro Mitani, president of the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), also told the newspaper that he is not uncomfortable about lowering holdings of Japanese bonds to a certain extent, given low debt yield conditions in Japan.
An advisory panel to the health ministry said in a draft report earlier this month that the GPIF need not cling to the safety and paltry yields of government bonds.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government is pressing the GPIF to buy more stocks and invest relatively less in bonds to generate higher returns for Japan's fast-graying population.
BEIJING China, which has left its 2017 budget deficit target unchanged from last year's goal, should moderately control its budget deficit ratio, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Sunday.
LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.