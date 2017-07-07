At G20 summit, Trump pledges $639 million in aid to four countries
HAMBURG U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday promised $639 million in aid to feed people left starving because of drought and conflict in Somalia, South Sudan, Nigeria and Yemen.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 struck 33 miles offshore and south-southeast of the city of Sendai in Japan at 8:48 a.m. EDT (1248 GMT) on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
(Reporting by the New York Editing Desk)
HAMBURG Leaders from the world's top economies meet to forge a consensus on trade and climate change on Saturday after setting their staff to work through the night to find agreements that eluded them on the first day of their summit.
ASAKURA Japanese rescue crews took advantage of a break in the weather on Saturday to search for survivors of torrential rain, floods and landslides, as the death toll from several days of freak weather rose to 16, the NHK state broadcaster reported.