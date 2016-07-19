Plastic bags found clogging stomach of dead whale in Norway
OSLO Around 30 plastic bags were found clogging up the stomach of a 20 foot (6 meter) whale that was put down in Norway last week after failed attempts to rescue it.
TOKYO, An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 shook eastern Japan on Tuesday, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage.
The quake, centered east of Tokyo, shook buildings in the capital but was not strong enough to dislodge items from shelves.
Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas. Japan accounts for about 20 percent of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.
On March 11, 2011, the northeast coast was struck by a magnitude 9 earthquake, the strongest on record in Japan, and a massive tsunami. Those events triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl, a quarter of a century earlier.
(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
SANTIAGO Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
Port authorities in Chennai have impounded a BW LPG vessel and a local ship carrying heavy fuel oil, and detained their crews, a spokesman for the port said on Friday, after their collision last week caused an oil spill affecting marine life and local fishing.