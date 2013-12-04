Japan's Financial Services Agency will lift a ban on investor surveys used to gauge demand ahead of public offering announcements and plans to remove a required waiting period between the announcement and setting the offering price in some cases, the Nikkei reported.

The waiting period requirement will be waived for companies that meet certain conditions, including a market capitalization of 100 billion yen ($974.14 million) or more, the newspaper reported.

The financial agency will also lift a ban on preliminary surveys of institutional investors, or prehearings, in which investors that sign nondisclosure agreements are asked how much stock they can purchase in an offering, the Japanese business daily said.

According to the Nikkei report, removing the ban would allow companies to complete fundraising in less time.

The Financial System Council, an advisory body to the prime minister, will recommend the changes to the Financial Services Agency at the end of December and the implementation is slated for 2014 at the earliest, the Nikkei reported.

($1 = 102.6550 Japanese yen)

