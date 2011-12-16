France's Renault stake blocks deeper Nissan deal: CEO
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
TOKYO Japan's financial regulator and the Tokyo Stock Exchange will jointly consider means of improving disclosure related to mergers and acquisitions, following the accounting scandal at Olympus Corp (7733.T), Financial Services Minister Shozaburo Jimi said on Friday.
Olympus used acquisition deals to cover up losses from financial investments in a $1.7 billion accounting scandal.
Jimi, who is in charge of Financial Services Agency, was speaking at a news conference.
(Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata and Nobuhiro Kubo; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Joseph Radford)
DUBAI The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's top sovereign wealth fund, said it is not considering the acquisition of a stake in North American amusement park operator Six Flags Entertainment Corp .
British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care chemicals business.