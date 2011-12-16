TOKYO Japan's financial regulator and the Tokyo Stock Exchange will jointly consider means of improving disclosure related to mergers and acquisitions, following the accounting scandal at Olympus Corp (7733.T), Financial Services Minister Shozaburo Jimi said on Friday.

Olympus used acquisition deals to cover up losses from financial investments in a $1.7 billion accounting scandal.

Jimi, who is in charge of Financial Services Agency, was speaking at a news conference.

