LAHAINA, Hawaii Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Thursday the issue of intellectual property has not been worked out yet at the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade talks due to differences among each nation, and more time is needed.

Amari told reporters that the issue needs to be discussed thoroughly to make this ministerial meeting the last one.

Ministers from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership are in Hawaii this week, aiming to seal the ambitious trade deal, which covers 40 percent of the global economy.

