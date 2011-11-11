TOKYO Japan will seek to join talks on a U.S.-led free trade pact, Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Friday, taking the first step toward a deal that could deeply transform the Japanese economy and challenge its political system.

Noda had been expected to announce his decision on Thursday but delayed it when a ruling party group debating the pact called Transpacific Partnership failed to reach a clear conclusion.

"In order to pass our prosperity to the next generation and have a vibrant society, we need to capture Asia-Pacific's growth," Noda told a news conference.

For Noda, who became Japan's sixth premier in five years two months ago, the pact is a first big test whether he can make tough decisions without endangering party unity and alienating the opposition, whose help he needs in a split parliament.

Membership in the pact would put Japan's big exporters on a more equal footing with some of their rivals while exposing Japan's hugely inefficient farms sector to competition and challenge a political system over which the farm lobby has long held powerful influence.

Noda is due to fly on Saturday to Hawaii for a meeting of Asia-Pacific leaders where he is due to tell other members in the proposed trade fact of Tokyo's decision.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)