TOKYO Japan's giant trading houses are looking for new paths to profitability after some of them racked up the first losses in their history on Tuesday, stung by a global commodities slump.

The companies are set to boost investment in diverse sectors such as food and healthcare, broadening further beyond a traditional focus on supplying commodities to Japan's resource-poor economy.

The top five trading houses clocked up a total of about 1 trillion yen ($9 billion) in write-offs in the financial year through March 2016, with Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) and Mitsui & Co (8031.T) announcing the first annual losses since they were founded after World War Two. Marubeni Corp (8002.T) said its profit dropped about 40 percent from the year before.

The main ray of hope in the latest crop of results came from Itochu Corp (8001.T), the trader that has been quickest to shift its focus away from resources, ending its $1 billion foray into U.S. shale last year and earlier taking stakes in everything from food companies to fashion brands such as Paul Smith.

While it recorded a 20-percent drop in profits for the financial year just gone, it is predicting record profits for the year to March 2017.

"Our early focus on non-resource operations has borne fruit," said Itochu president, Masahiro Okafuji.

Analysts have warned, however, that Itochu carries risks from its exposure to flattening growth in China after its 600 billion yen purchase last year of a stake in CITIC, part of the oldest and biggest Chinese conglomerate.

But its push to diversification looks set to pave the way for an increase in similar moves from other traders.

Sumitomo Corp's (8053.T) chief financial officer, Koichi Takahata, said on Monday that the company planned to spend 86 percent of its investment budget through March 2018 on non-resource assets from sectors like infrastructure, media and automobiles.

It will freeze investment in new energy or metals projects during the period.

The company returned to profit from losses in the previous year, having booked large writedowns in that period, but fell short of its forecast.

Meanwhile, Mitsubishi is focusing its efforts at diversification on food, retail, healthcare and infrastructure, while Mitsui and Marubeni are aiming to reinforce their food and infrastructure businesses.

With the exception of Itochu, all of the trading houses have positive cash flow but are being pressured by shareholders to boost profit ratios and dividends, while some go so far as to say the companies should rethink their current business models.

"It is time for drastic change," said Daiwa Securities senior analyst Jiro Iokibe. "Trading houses should focus on intermediation of trades, distribution and financial services, instead of business investments which have been their recent focus."

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Joseph Radford)