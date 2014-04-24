TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday the United States and Japan have agreed to cooperate on a broad range of security and defense issues, adding that U.S. President Barack Obama had welcomed Tokyo's efforts to review its exercise of collective self-defense.

Abe is seeking to lift Japan's self-imposed ban on the actual exercise of the right of collective self defense, or aiding an ally under attack.

Proponents say lifting the ban would free up the Japanese military to work more closely with the armed forces of the United States and other allies, while critics say it would make Japan more likely to get involved in overseas armed conflicts.

Abe made the remarks at a joint news conference after a summit meeting with Obama.

