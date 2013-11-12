U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (R) shakes hands with Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso at the start of their meeting at the Finance Ministry in Tokyo November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Koji Sasahara/Pool

TOKYO Japan and the United States reaffirmed on Tuesday a commitment by the Group of Seven and the Group of 20 economies that their policies are not targeting exchange rates, a Japanese finance ministry official said.

The reaffirmation was made during a meeting between Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, the official said, declining to comment further on what the two sides discussed on currencies.

Lew was visiting Japan as part of a tour in Asia this week. He also met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Economics Minister Akira Amari.

