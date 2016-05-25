Women hold parasols as they walk under cherry trees at Aoyama Cemetery on a sunny day in Tokyo, Japan, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO Japan will see mostly average to warmer weather from June to August, the official forecaster said on Wednesday.

Eastern Japan, including the most densely populated Tokyo area, will have a 40 percent chance of higher-than-average temperatures for the period, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its monthly three-month forecast.

The table below gives the temperature forecast for the coming months in terms of the percentage below average, average or above average, with Okinawa, Amami referring to those islands in southwestern Japan.

North Japan Below Average Above

Jun-Aug 20 40 40

Jun 20 40 40

Jul 30 40 30

Aug 30 30 40

East Japan Below Average Above

Jun-Aug 20 40 40

Jun 20 40 40

Jul 30 40 30

Aug 20 40 40

West Japan Below Average Above

Jun-Aug 20 30 50

Jun 20 40 40

Jul 30 40 30

Aug 20 30 50

Okinawa, Amami Below Average Above

Jun-Aug 10 30 60

Jun 10 30 60

Jul 20 30 50

Aug 20 30 50

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)