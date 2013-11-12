TOKYO Japanese wholesale prices rose 2.5 percent in the year to October, Bank of Japan
data showed on Wednesday.JPCGPY=ECI
The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each
other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 2.5 percent annual increase and
follows a 2.2 percent annual increase in September.
Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- rose 2.5 percent
from a year earlier.
Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, rose 0.3 percent from a year
earlier.