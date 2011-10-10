LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Immortals" rivals Kellan Lutz and Mickey Rourke are at it again, this time in the action thriller "Java Heat."

The movie is now shooting in Indonesia.

According to producer Margate House Films, "Java Heat" is about "an unlikely friendship between a mysterious American who teams up with a Muslim cop on the trail of a new breed of klepto-terrorists in Southeast Asia."

Lutz plays Jake, a young man who goes to Southeast Asia to fight Islamic terrorists. There, he partners with a cerebral Muslim detective, and the two go after a jewel thief, played by Rourke, "who masterminds bombings and kidnappings to collect art, jewels, even little boys and a princess -- all in a desperate search for the faded beauty of his own lost youth."

Conor Allyn wrote, produced and directed the movie. Allyn's father, New York Times best-selling author Rob Allyn ("Revolution of Hope") co-wrote.

The younger Allyn directed "Blood of Eagles" and "Hearts of Freedom" and co-wrote and produced a trilogy of Indonesian war epics.

Adding to the project's heft is one of its executive producers: Lee Roy Mitchell, chairman of Cinemark Theaters.

Mark Williams and Ryan Daly -- Lutz's manager -- also are executive producing.

Lutz is best known for the role of Emmett Cullen in the "Twilight" movies. Rourke, of course, is the film veteran who was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in the 2008 "The Wrestler."

They star together in Universal's "Immortals," an epic story about Zeus, the Titans and the power-mad King Hyperion. The film opens November 11.