Wearable fitness tracking devices maker Jawbone said it cut about 60 jobs, or about 15 percent of it workforce.

Jawbone also said it would close its New York office and downsize operations in Sunnyvale, California and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. However, the product line would remain the same, the company said.

"We have made the difficult decision to reorganize the company which has had an impact on our global workforce," San Francisco-based Jawbone said in an emailed statement.

Technology news website TechCrunch first reported the news on Friday. (tcrn.ch/218AV5y)

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)