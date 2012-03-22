SAO PAULO Brazil's JBS (JBSS3.SA), the world's biggest beef producer, plans to invest between 900 million reais ($492.66 million) and 1 billion reais in its operations 2012, down from the 1.4 billion reais investments initially planned for last year, Chief Executive Officer Wesley Batista said on Thursday.

Capital expenditures totaled 1.17 billion reais in 2011, down 4.2 percent from the year before, the company's balance sheet showed.

In a conference call following JBS's fourth-quarter earnings report released late on Wednesday, Batista said the company would focus on organic growth after a barrage of acquisitions in recent years that vaulted the obscure meatpacker from center-west Brazil to the world's largest integrated meat producer.

The company reported a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday as a weak North American poultry market eroded a boost from surging U.S. beef and pork prices.

JBS posted net income of 25.6 million reais ($14 million)compared with a year-earlier loss of 67.5 million reais, missing forecasts of a 167 million reais profit in a Reuters survey of four analysts.

($1 = 1.8268 reais)

(Reporting by Fabiola Gomes; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)