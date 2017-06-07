The logo of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA is seen in the unit in the city of Jundiai, Brazil June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

CHICAGO Brazilian meat packer JBS SA said on Wednesday that no core assets in the United States or any other part of the world are candidates for sale, a day after announcing a deal to sell Argentine operations to a smaller rival.

The agreement with buyer Minerva SA, announced on Tuesday, was the first by JBS since its founders admitted to paying bribes to Brazilian politicians in exchange for favors in a scandal that threatens to topple President Michel Temer.

