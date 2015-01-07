Department store operator J.C. Penney Co Inc said same-store sales rose 3.7 percent in November and December, boosting its shares and offering a glimpse of what is expected to be the best holiday season for retailers since 2011.

Shares of J.C. Penney, the first major retailer to report results for the Christmas period, surged almost 20 percent on the announcement in after-hours trading, erasing a downtrend that saw it lose 18 percent since the end of November, the traditional start to the holiday shopping season.

Brian Sozzi, head of Belus Capital Advisors, said investors had been overly bearish on J.C. Penney's prospects and underestimated consumer spending in general for the holiday season.

Everything points to consumers having spent "more aggressively than some of the doom and gloomers had been predicting," Sozzi said, adding that J.C. Penney's results would likely be followed by a solid holiday report from Macy's Inc.

Macy's, which hasn't set a date to release its sales data, has projected comparable sales to grow 1.8 percent to 2.8 percent during the holiday quarter.

J.C. Penney offered few details in its release on Tuesday. In addition to the November-December result, it said it expected fourth quarter comparable-store sales growth at the upper end of its previous forecast of 2-4 percent.

The sales growth reflected strong demand for women’s accessories such as shoes and handbags, beauty products, and jewelry, company spokeswoman Daphne Avila said. She said sales of gift cards were also brisk.

J.C. Penney has been on the rebound this year after reversing an ill-fated attempt to move upmarket under former Chief Executive Ron Johnson. Marvin Ellison, a former Home Depot executive, is slated to take the helm from current CEO Myron Ullman in August.

Some analysts have said holiday sales may come in above expectations thanks to the improving economy and the continued fall in the price of gasoline, which freed up money to spend on gifts.

The National Retail Federation, the industry's main trade body, has forecast that retail sales will increase 4.1 percent during November and December, the biggest jump since 2011.

J.C. Penney's shares closed up 1.86 percent at $6.56 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday before rising another 19 percent to $7.81 in extended trading.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru and Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Don Sebastian and Alan Crosby)