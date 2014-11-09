Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
NEW YORK A shortfall in projected sales growth for J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) could help drive the stock down 35 percent, according to the Nov. 10 edition of Barron's, which notes the company's chances of reaching its long-term financial goals look slim.
J.C. Penney, which is expected to report its third-quarter results on Wednesday, had set a goal of $1.2 billion in Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, by 2017, at its analyst day in October.
But a sales bounce in the first half of the year "appears to be fading," Barron's said, noting that falling short could present a cash problem for the retailer, whose "high debt reduces both operating flexibility and takeover appeal," the article said.
J.C. Penney in October cut its third-quarter same-store sales forecast, citing lower sales in September and a "difficult retail environment." The department store said it expected low-single-digit percentage growth in same-store sales in the three months ended in October, after earlier forecasting mid-single-digit growth.
J.C. Penney shares closed at $7.82 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.