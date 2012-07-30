PARIS JCDecaux (JCDX.PA) said it saw demand for its outdoor advertising slow in the second quarter in recession-hit Europe, which accounts for the bulk of the French company's sales, sending its shares down 10 percent.

The world's top outdoor advertising group said it did not expect an improvement in the third quarter because the London Olympic Games would not prove enough of a boost to combat a decline in sales in Europe, which provides roughly 70 percent of the company's revenue.

Unlike in past quarters when Asia was enough to drive growth, the 4.2 percent sales decline in the first half in Europe, excluding France and the U.K., overwhelmed the 10.7 percent rise in Asia.

Notably, the slump is now expanding outside southern Europe, where Greece, Spain and Italy have struggled with debt crises.

"The market conditions have worsened in certain countries of northern and central Europe, including Germany," said Jean-Charles Decaux, chairman and co-chief executive on a call.

"Europe is in a rough patch, but our emerging markets are still performing well."

JCDecaux, which competes with smaller rivals Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO.N) and CBS Outdoor, signs contracts with local authorities to put ads on bus stops, in metro stations, airports and other public spaces, as well as selling billboards.

First quarter sales of 671.2 million euros ($830.3 million) with organic growth of 0.2 percent, lower than the 3.3 percent in the first quarter.

The results missed the French company's guidance given in May for 1 percent organic growth, which had been seen as too prudent by the market.

Billboard sales and ads in transportation hubs such as airports were particularly weak.

For the third quarter, the group predicted organic growth on par with the second quarter.

Exane BNP Paribas predicted the results and cautious guidance would lead analysts to reduce their predictions for earnings by up to 10-12 percent. "This is a rare but genuine miss. We knew April-May trends had been tough but we were expecting some relief in June."

Before the release of the results, the stock had risen 2.6 percent this year compared to an increase of 8.94 percent in the media sector index .SXMP. The shares had also been on a run in the past month, climbing nearly 10 percent.

Market research group Zenith Optimedia (PUBP.PA) has forecast 2.4 percent growth in outdoor advertising this year, while global ad spending is set to grow by 4.3 percent. ($1 = 0.8084 euros)

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic,; Writing by Leila Abboud,; Editing by Erica Billingham, Helen Massy-Beresford and Louise Heavens)