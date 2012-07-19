Johnson Controls Inc (JCI.N) posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday due to weak demand for replacement batteries and higher costs, and it cut its outlook for the current period.

"Sluggish demand in some of our key markets along with a much weaker euro resulted in lower top-line growth than we expected," Chief Executive Officer Stephen Roell said in a statement.

He also cited weak demand in the auto replacement market for batteries and said profits were hurt by record high prices for the spent battery cores Johnson Controls uses in recycling lead. Roell does not expect that combination to continue past the current quarter.

Citing continued softness in its global markets and expectations for a lower euro, Johnson Controls now expects earnings this quarter to be flat to up 5 percent. That is down from earlier expectations for double-digit improvement.

Net income in the third quarter ended on June 30 rose almost 17 percent to $417 million, or 61 cents a share, from $357 million, or 52 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Johnson Controls earned 64 cents a share, 2 cents below what analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.

Sales rose 2 percent to $10.58 billion, below the $10.81 billion Wall Street had forecast.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)