Retailer J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) will start bringing back to its stores some items it had cut as part of a turnaround plan, Chief Financial Officer Ken Hannah said on Wednesday.

Hannah also said that board member Steven Roth did not give any indication at the company's last board meeting that he planned to sell stock. He subsequently sold 10 million shares a few days later.

