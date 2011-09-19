J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) will let one of its largest shareholders, Vornado Realty Trust (VNO.N), buy more shares in the department store operator, relaxing a restriction put in place last year when Penney adopted a provision limiting its ownership.

Under an agreement disclosed on Monday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Vornado can own as much as 15.4 percent of Penney's shares.

But Vornado's voting power will not be able to exceed 9.9 percent of shares under their agreement, which is contingent on Vornado holding at least 5.9 percent of Penney shares.

Vornado last October disclosed it had taken a 9.9 percent stake in Penney at the same time as William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management said it bought 16.5 percent of shares.

Later that month, Penney adopted a "poison pill," or shareholder rights plan, that would kick in if any shareholder held 10 percent or more of the stock, or if shareholders with already higher stake bought more shares and help Penney block a hostile takeover.

Last month, Penney agreed to let Pershing Square raise its stake to 26.1 percent, but lowered its voting power.

Vornado Chairman Steven Roth sits on Penney's board.

