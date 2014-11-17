Richard Liu (C), CEO and founder of China's e-commerce company JD.com, smiles before ringing the opening bell at the NASDAQ Market Site building at Times Square in New York May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

BEIJING China's JD.com Inc (JD.O), the country's No. 2 e-commerce company, posted on Monday a better-than-expected 61 percent jump in third-quarter revenue as its number of customer accounts more than doubled to 46.1 million from a year ago.

JD.com, a distant rival to giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N), said revenue rose to $4.73 billion, or 29 billion yuan, in the three months ended September, up from 18.04 billion yuan in the year-ago period. That beat estimates of $4.67 billion, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 13 analysts.

The Beijing-based firm said it expects revenues in the fourth quarter to be 32-33 billion yuan ($5.2-$5.4 billion) as it continues to invest in a logistics-heavy strategy and to increase penetration in lower-tier cities in China.

JD.com's revenue is a closely watched measure of its operating performance because its profit has been affected by a series of exceptional expenses related to a strategic tie-up with fast-growing Internet company Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK).

Gross merchandise volume (GMV), the total value of goods sold on JD.com, was 67.3 billion yuan ($10.99 billion), up 111 percent from the same period last year.

"We maintained excellent momentum in the third quarter as we saw stronger than expected year-over-year growth in both gross merchandise volume and active customer accounts," Richard Liu, JD.com's founder and chief executive, said in a statement.

Third-quarter income excluding exceptional items like those costs was 370.78 million yuan ($60.56 million), more than double from a year earlier.

JD.com made a net loss in the quarter of 164.4 million yuan($26.85 million), due to amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions from Tencent, the company said.

The company also saw rapid growth in its advertising service and newer online marketplace business, which competes with Alibaba's Taobao and is similar to eBay Inc (EBAY.O).

Net revenues from outside its Amazon-like online direct sales business were up 184 percent from a year ago, as GMV on its marketplace grew from 7.7 billion yuan to 26.8 billion yuan.

JD.com shares were up 1.8 percent at $27.50 in pre-market trading in New York on Monday.

(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Muralikumar Anantharaman)