Jefferies Group LLC [JGLL.UL] said it will sell most of its Bache unit's commodities and financial derivatives accounts to Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), ending the investment bank's four-year foray into the competitive brokerage business.

The deal to transfer accounts ends a months-long effort by Jefferies, owned by Leucadia National Corp (LUK.N), to divest the unit as it struggles with high costs and falling fees.

The bank said it will wind up the remaining business, a mid-tier global player which was largely built around Prudential Bache, one of the world's oldest commodities futures brokers.

The French bank said the deal, terms of which were not disclosed, is expected to close by the end of the second quarter.

Leucadia shares were down 0.4 percent at $22.80 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. Societe Generale's shares were slightly up at 46.54 euros in Paris.

A source at Jefferies said SocGen may hire a limited number of the bank's brokers, but most personnel are not included in the agreement. Jefferies declined to comment on the matter.

The deal removes another mid-sized metals broker with a focus on industrial customers from nickel merchants to copper fabricators that hedge their sales and purchases in the futures market.

Last year, ICAP closed its metals business last year, while several banks including Deutsche Bank and Barclays have shut their commodities futures businesses over the past year or so.

SocGen said in a statement on Thursday that the transaction covered mostly futures execution and clearing activities. The bank is a ringdealing member of the London Metal Exchange.

For Jefferies, the sale and winding down of the business marks an exit after its first push into commodities in 2011 with its $430 million purchase of Prudential Bache.

Tighter regulation and increased competition have slashed margins for brokers, but Jefferies was also hit by the bankruptcy of its client, OW Bunker, last year.

Macquarie Group Ltd (MQG.AX) had been among several suitors for the business.

For SocGen, buying the accounts will bulk up its client base following its takeover of Newedge, one of the world's biggest futures brokers, in May last year.

The transaction will result in a one-time after-tax cost of about $66 million, Jefferies said.

Jefferies also said it bought Faros Trading LLC, the institutional foreign exchange brokerage unit of retail currency broker FXCM Inc FXCM.N.

(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru, and Matthias Blamont and Leigh Thomas in Paris and Josephine Mason in New York; Editing by Don Sebastian, James Regan and Alan Crosby)