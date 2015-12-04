A woman walks next to a BlackRock sign pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

LONDON Rob Leach, former head of EMEA capital markets at BlackRock (BLK.N), is to lead European ECM at Jefferies [JGLL.UL] as the U.S. firm shakes up its investment banking teams, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Leach, who stepped down from BlackRock in April, is to replace Reinout Koopmans, who has left Jefferies to pursue other opportunities, the sources said.

Rob Leach and Jefferies declined to comment.

Leach will start the role next week and will be based in London. He previously worked in ECM at UBS UBSG.VX alongside Ed Keen, the former head of European cash equities who joined Jefferies earlier this year as head of equities for Europe.

Jefferies also hired Jonathan Wilcox of JP Morgan (JPM.N) as its UK investment banking head in June.

