Shares of Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N fell on Friday as a Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst cut her price target on the stock, saying the investment bank is being "unjustly punished" over perceived exposure to the European debt crisis and competitor MF Global Holdings Ltd's MFGLQ.PK bankruptcy.

Jefferies shares were down 3.1 percent at $11.64 in trading before the market opened.

KBW analyst Lauren Smith cut her price target on Jefferies to $17 from $22, but maintained an "outperform" rating, citing market panic over a recent downgrade by ratings agency Egan Jones and MF Global's filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday.

"We believe that Jefferies has been unjustly punished by concerns over the recent MF Global bankruptcy and a credit rating downgrade," said Smith. "When the dust settles, patient investors are likely to be rewarded, in our opinion."

Jefferies shares fell as much as 20 percent on Thursday, and were briefly halted, before closing down 2 percent at $12.01. Investors have been worried about the investment bank's exposure to European sovereign debt, despite public statements from top executives who say the bank's exposure to Europe is minimal.

Holdings of such debt crippled MF Global's ability to fund itself and retain clients, forcing the securities firm to file for bankruptcy protection. Following that move, the ratings agency Egan Jones downgraded Jefferies bonds, saying the bank is highly leveraged with outsized exposure to sovereign debt.

KBW's Smith argues that Jefferies' leverage ratio is in line with Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N). She said shares will trade in line with those larger banks for the near term.

"We believe the continued overhang of increased regulatory oversight and the speculation for the potential negative impact on EPS could limit a recovery in the stock price," said Smith.

(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York, editing by Matthew Lewis)