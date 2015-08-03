Effissimo Capital owns 8.1 percent in Toshiba-filing
TOKYO Effissimo Capital Management Pte Ltd owns 8.14 percent in Toshiba Corp , a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.
Jeld-Wen Holding Inc, a maker of doors and windows, is working on a potential initial public offering that would value the business at as much as $4 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company is working with banks, including Barclays PLC and Credit Suisse Group AG, on the possible offering, which could raise around $600 million, the report said on Monday.
Jeld-Wen is controlled by Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp OCX.TO and employs about 20,000 people.
The company has manufacturing and distribution locations in the United States and in more than 20 countries.
Onex had invested $871 million in Jeld-Wen for a 58 percent stake in 2011.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
TOKYO Japan's Fujitsu Ltd and China's Lenovo Group Ltd will postpone plans to integrate their personal computer operations until next month or later, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported Thursday on its website.