LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Jennifer Aniston had her naked boobs pulled from her new movie "Wanderlust," putting a last-minute kibosh on a frontal topless scene out of consideration for her boyfriend and "Wanderlust" co-star, Justin Theroux, an insider tells TheWrap.

The former "Friends" star demanded that the topless scene from the Judd Apatow-produced film, which hits theaters February 24, be replaced with a tamer version, an individual with knowledge of the movie told TheWrap.

A spokeswoman for Universal, which is releasing the movie, said: "The scene was shot a bunch of different ways, and we have the best possible version." (Which isn't exactly a denial.)

Aniston's publicist, Stephen Huvane, denies that the scene was altered at the actress' behest. "The scene is how it was always supposed to be," Huvane told TheWrap.

The scene in question features Aniston going topless in front of TV news cameras. In the version that will be included in the film, Aniston will be seen topless from behind, with her bare breasts shown pixelated on TV screens, as they would appear on a TV news broadcast.

But the movie insider who spoke to TheWrap said that when the film was edited with the frontal nudity in it, Aniston pleaded for an alternate version due to her blossoming relationship with Theroux, whom she met on the set of the film. (The two are now cohabitating.)

The 43-year-old actress, it seems, decided it just wouldn't be right to share her naked breasts with anyone except her new beau.

In the film, Aniston and Paul Rudd play a Manhattan couple who suddenly become unemployed and seek an alternative living situation, ultimately landing on a rural, free-love commune. Theroux, 40, plays commune inhabitant Seth.

Aniston performed a brief, semi-topless scene -- though her breasts were concealed by an open lab coat -- in her recent comedy "Horrible Bosses."

The actress has also displayed a penchant for skin-happy photo-shoots on the pages of magazines such as "Rolling Stone" and "GQ." (Her most recent appearance in the latter, for its March 2012 issue, features Aniston posing in little more than a black bra with her co-star Rudd.)

Perhaps those hoping for a glimpse of Aniston's flesh would be better off heading to the newsstand instead of the movie theater.

