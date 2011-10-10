LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - California will continue offering filmmakers a 25 percent tax credit under a program Gov. Jerry Brown extended on Sunday.

The California Motion Picture Tax Credit was created in 2009 and is meant to keep production jobs in California. It authorizes a total of $100 million in tax credits.

Members of the state Assembly passed the bill by a 74-1 vote on September 10. The state Senate passed it by a 34-2 vote the same day.

Assemblyman Felipe Fuentes, a Democrat from Sylmar, sponsored the bill, which former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger first signed.

The credit was set to expire in 2014.

According to the California Film Commission, "the new one-year extension provides added continuity and certainty to a program that has proved very successful."

Elizabeth Ashford, a spokeswoman for the governor, said that entertainment "is a backbond California industry and we have a responsibility to keep film and television production here. Extending the credit, she said, "will create new jobs and keep Californians employed."

Labor unions opposed the bill.