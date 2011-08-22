Rock 'n' Roll songwriters Jerry Leiber (R) and Mike Stoller pose at the Grammy Foundation's Starry Night gala in Los Angeles, California in this July 12, 2008 file photograph. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

Rock N' Roll songwriter Jerry Leiber and wife Gaby pose at the 55th Annual Broadcast Music Industries (BMI) Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, California in this May 15, 2007 file picture. Leiber and his partner Mike Stoller wrote such hits as ' Hound Dog' 'Love Potion No. 9', 'On Broadway' and 'Stand By Me'. Leiber,78, died August 22, 2011 at Cedars -Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

Song writers Mike Stoller (L) and Jerry Leiber arrive at the 25th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards at the Kodak theatre in Hollywood, California, April 9, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES Jerry Leiber, who partnered with Mike Stoller to write such iconic rock hits as Elvis Presley's "Hound Dog" and "Jailhouse Rock," died on Monday at age 78, his representatives said.

Leiber died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles of cardiopulmonary failure, Randy Poe, the president of his publishing company, told Reuters.

Family members of the legendary songwriter were with him when he died, said Leiber's assistant, Marilyn Levy.

Leiber and Stoller, who met when they were 17, wrote such tunes as "Hound Dog," "Jailhouse Rock," "Stand By Me" and "Poison Ivy."

Presley, the Drifters, Ben E. King and Peggy Lee were among the many singers who recorded songs from the duo.

They also helped ignite the career of the Coasters by writing and producing the doo-wop act's hits including "Yakety Yak," "Charlie Brown" and "Along Came Jones."

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Jerry Norton)