LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 (TheWrap.com) - The film version of Broadway's "Jersey Boys" has a screenwriter -- and it's music to the ears of Graham King.

Oscar-nominated writer John Logan ("Gladiator," "The Aviator") has been tapped to adapt the musical about Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons into a movie for King's GK Films.

King said in a statement that the team behind the movie is "very excited about making this award-winning musical. As a group, we collectively decided to go to John to adapt this incredible story."

The "Jersey Boys" film is being produced by King and his GK Films partner, Tim Headington, with Valli and Four Seasons member Bob Gaudio serving as executive producers. Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, who wrote book upon which the Broadway musical is based, are also involved with the project.

The movie is expected to be produced in partnership with Columbia Pictures, which would handle worldwide distribution of the project except for some international territories that GK might sell.

The musical had stayed off the Hollywood market for years, until preferred suitors were informed in late 2010 that the film rights had become available. Following a bidding war, GK Films won the movie rights in a deal that was said to be in the substantial seven-figure range.

Like the Tony Award-winning musical, which is the 25th longest-running show on Broadway, the movie will follow the rise of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons from blue-collar status to pop-music superstars. The theatrical production has grossed more than $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales since opening on Broadway in 2005.

No actors have been cast yet for the movie, which is due to hit theaters in 2014.

Most recently, Logan wrote screenplays for three films released in 2011 ("Hugo," "Rango" and "Coriolanus") and has two more lined up for this year: the new James Bond movie, "Skyfall"; and Steven Spielberg's "Lincoln."

