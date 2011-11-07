Actress Jessica Chastain of the U.S. poses for photographers as she arrives on the 'Wilde Salome' red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Jessica Chastain may not win Oscar gold this year, but it appears she will wear a crown.

Chastain, omnipresent in 2011 with roles in movies from "The Tree of Life" to "The Help" to "Take Shelter," is in talks to play Princess Diana in "Caught in Flight," according to Indiewire.

The film revolves around a covert affair between the Princess of Wales and a heart surgeon, Dr. Hasnat Kahn. Though Diana was with lover Dodi Al-Fayed during her infamous fatal car crash, Kahn was believed to be the love of her life.

Kahn remained silent about the affair until 2008, when he spoke about it with the Telgeraph. Kahn said Diana was even willing to convert to Islam to make it work.

The film, which will be directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel ("Downfall"), is ready to shoot in several locations, such as Pakistan and Angola, next year. Steven Jeffreys wrote the script.