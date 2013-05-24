A Jet Airways passenger plane prepares to land as a new air traffic control tower under construction is seen in the background at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

NEW DELHI India's Jet Airways (JET.NS), which recently agreed to sell a 24 percent stake to Gulf carrier Etihad, reported a wider quarterly loss, hurt by higher costs.

Jet said its net loss was 4.96 billion rupees ($89 million)for its fiscal fourth-quarter ended March, compared with a net loss of 2.98 billion rupees reported a year earlier.

Etihad's about $370 million investment in Jet is the first by an overseas operator in an Indian airline since ownership rules were relaxed and provides Jet with a deep-pocketed global partner as well as cash to retire debt.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)