Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
MUMBAI Shares in India's Jet Airways (JET.NS) rose over 7 percent in early trade on reports that it may sell stake to Etihad Airways.
The Business Standard newspaper reported, citing a government official, that Jet might raise 16 billion rupees ($292.64 million) from the sale of 24 percent stake to Etihad Airways. link.reuters.com/jyn44t
Etihad's chief executive officer said on Tuesday the Abu Dhabi-based airline was in talks with Indian airlines.
"We're involved in negotiations in India," James Hogan said in an interview broadcast on Bloomberg-UTV news channel. He declined to give details.
Jet Airways has risen 65.3 percent since the start of November, as of Monday's close, on speculation that promoter shareholder is looking to sell a stake.
Shares in other carriers such as SpiceJet (SPJT.BO) rose 4 percent, while Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS) gained 3 percent.
($1 = 54.6750 Indian rupees)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.