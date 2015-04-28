JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) shattered expectations Tuesday by forecasting a rise in April unit revenue while investors were braced for a decline, sending its stock up nearly 5 percent.

The low-cost carrier said strong demand during an elongated school holiday in April likely boosted passenger revenue per available seat mile, a measure of a plane's carrying capacity, by 3 percent to 4 percent from a year earlier.

This was "remarkably better" than anticipated, Wolfe Research analyst Hunter Keay said during JetBlue's earnings call. While JetBlue did not offer sales guidance for the full quarter, it said that May and June unit revenue will be positive.

Customers' response to JetBlue's premium cabin service, known as Mint, has exceeded expectations, and a partnership with Emirates airline [EMIRA.UL] has funneled more and more foreign passengers to JetBlue, Chief Executive Officer Robin Hayes said on the call.

Strong demand and planning around winter storms helped JetBlue earn $137 million last quarter, more than 34 times its profit of $4 million a year earlier.

JetBlue's "storm contingency plans were well executed," Hayes said, adding that the airline completed a greater percentage of its New York and Boston flights in the quarter's first two months than rivals did.

New York-based JetBlue canceled flights earlier than its competitors so it could move around crew and aircraft and start flying customers sooner after storms subsided, a Reuters data analysis showed. The airline grew its passenger unit revenue by 4.5 percent last quarter.

JetBlue has finished two rounds of fare increases for Mint seats, but it remains a low-cost carrier and does not have plans to raise prices by hundreds of dollars to match premium cabin fares on far-larger American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O), Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) or United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N), Executive Vice President for Commercial and Planning Marty St. George said.

These same competitors have forecast passenger unit revenue drops of at least 2 percent for the quarter.

JetBlue said it continues to expect its operating expense per available seat mile, excluding fuel and profit-sharing costs, will grow between zero and 2 percent in 2015.

It reaffirmed its forecast for full-year capacity growth of 7 percent to 9 percent.

