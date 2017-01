JetBlue Airways aircrafts are pictured at departure gates at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) said it expected fourth quarter unit revenue, which compares sales to how many seats the airline flies and how far it flies them, to fall between one and two percent.

The estimate is much smaller than the third quarter, when the company reported a larger 3.5 percent fall.

