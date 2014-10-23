Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly profit, as it flew fuller planes.
The company's net profit rose to $79 million, or 24 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $71 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total operating revenue rose 6 percent to $1.53 billion.
JetBlue's load factor, a key indicator of capacity, rose to 86.2 percent from 85 percent, the company said.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.