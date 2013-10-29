SAO PAULO Shares of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) fell to a nearly six-month low on Tuesday after JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) deferred 24 E-190 deliveries by up to six years, another blow from the aircraft's launch customer.

The decision to push deliveries from 2014-2018 to 2020-2022 came as part of a fleet restructuring in which JetBlue added orders for the larger Airbus A321 between 2015 and 2020.

"We are now at the point where our network growth calls for larger gauge aircraft," said Chief Executive Dave Barger, calling the new fleet plan more cost-effective.

JetBlue has blamed surging expenses in recent quarters on the rising cost of maintaining the E190 engines made by General Electric Co (GE.N). JetBlue already pushed back E190 deliveries originally slated for 2007-2012 after Barger took over as CEO.

Embraer shares fell as much as 3.9 percent in early Sao Paulo trading, its lowest intraday level since May 6.

The world's third-largest commercial planemaker plans to start delivering its next-generation E190 planes in 2018, with Pratt & Whitney-geared turbo fans promising a 16 percent rise in fuel efficiency.

An Embraer spokesman declined to say whether JetBlue will receive current-generation or next-generation E-190s from 2020 to 2022. The planemaker has said there will be some overlap in deliveries of the two generations.

