British Airways cabin crew to strike for four more days - union
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to hold four more days of strikes, starting on Feb. 17, the trade union Unite said on Friday.
Two smaller U.S. airlines, JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) and Alaska Air Group (ALK.N), posted higher third-quarter earnings on Thursday as a rise in passengers helped boost revenue.
JetBlue, based in New York, cited gains in business passengers even as its average fare edged down. It reported net income of $45 million, or 14 cents a share, up from $35 million, or 11 cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts expected 13 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $1.3 billion. Operating expenses were up nearly 10 percent, with fuel costs up about 6 percent and salaries and benefits costs up 11 percent. The average fare at JetBlue was $154.04, down 0.5 percent.
Seattle-based Alaska Air, the parent of Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air, reported what it called "the best quarterly profit" in its history.
It had earnings of $163.4 million, or $2.27 a share, compared with $77.5 million, or $1.06 a share, a year earlier. Excluding adjustments for fuel-hedge contracts, profit was $2.09 a share, a penny better than analysts expected.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $1.27 billion. Operating expenses fell about 5 percent, with fuel costs down nearly 20 percent and wage and benefit costs up 4 percent.
NEW DELHI Sweden's SAAB has offered to build the world's most modern fighter aircraft factory in India, it said on Friday, as it goes head-to-head with U.S. rival Lockheed Martin to supply hundreds of locally produced planes to India's military.
NEW DELHI Boeing's new Indian unit will help the company win more business from local customers and mean more employment in the South Asian country, the head of the U.S. defence firm's Indian business said on Friday.