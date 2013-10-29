Discount carrier JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) reported higher quarterly profit on Tuesday as rising airfares bolstered revenue.

Net income was $71 million, or 21 cents a share, for the third quarter, up from $45 million, or 14 cents a share, a year earlier.

The carrier also announced aircraft changes that included deferring delivery of Embraer (EMBR3.SA) jets and orders for Airbus EAD.PA planes.

