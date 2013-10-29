Tenet Healthcare revenue misses estimates, shares slump
Tenet Healthcare Corp's quarterly revenue fell for the first time in six years missing estimates, hurt by weak demand and the hospital operator forecast lower-than-expected full year earnings.
Discount carrier JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) reported higher quarterly profit on Tuesday as rising airfares bolstered revenue.
Net income was $71 million, or 21 cents a share, for the third quarter, up from $45 million, or 14 cents a share, a year earlier.
The carrier also announced aircraft changes that included deferring delivery of Embraer (EMBR3.SA) jets and orders for Airbus EAD.PA planes.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
HONG KONG Hong Kong's stock exchange operator said on Monday its 2016 net profit fell 27 percent due to a decline in fees generated by stocks and metals trading on the bourse as it struggled to match stellar volumes seen during 2015's record rally.
BARCELONA Russian and emerging markets communications network operator VimpelCom Ltd on Monday reported a return to growth in the final quarter of last year and posted solid progress in its 18-month-old turnaround strategy, including a six-fold dividend increase.